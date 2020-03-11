Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,663,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,732,000 after buying an additional 106,673 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,175,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,227,000 after buying an additional 28,086 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 888.2% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 899,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after buying an additional 808,598 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 499,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,418,000 after buying an additional 29,721 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 443,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,231,000 after purchasing an additional 55,657 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $87.86 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $76.46 and a twelve month high of $102.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.25 and a 200 day moving average of $90.23.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.