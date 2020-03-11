Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,353 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 422,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,808,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.02.

NYSE:SMG opened at $112.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.03. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 1-year low of $75.91 and a 1-year high of $125.69.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $365.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.32 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 38.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.90%.

In related news, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

