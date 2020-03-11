Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.60.

SES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC downgraded Secure Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cormark decreased their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$8.25 to C$6.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

In related news, Director Rene Amirault purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$225,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,498,440 shares in the company, valued at C$5,626,642.20.

TSE:SES opened at C$1.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.80. The company has a market cap of $544.48 million and a PE ratio of 26.39. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$1.67 and a 52-week high of C$8.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.21%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is 375.00%.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.