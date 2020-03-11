SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Analysts expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to announce $0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.90. SEI Investments reported earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full-year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SEI Investments.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $423.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.50 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 29.88%. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 122,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total transaction of $7,453,605.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,581,977 shares in the company, valued at $583,446,579.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $5,575,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,801,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,894,355.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,248 shares of company stock valued at $15,719,813 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2,764.7% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 487 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 409.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

SEIC stock opened at $54.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.39. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $49.76 and a 52-week high of $69.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.44.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SEI Investments (SEIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.