Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.30-$0.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $125-$135 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $132.30 million.Semtech also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.30-0.36 EPS.

Shares of SMTC stock traded down $2.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.78. 988,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,320. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.80. Semtech has a twelve month low of $32.81 and a twelve month high of $56.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.93.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BWS Financial lowered Semtech from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Semtech from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Semtech from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Semtech from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Semtech from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.38.

In other Semtech news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $212,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,251.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sharon K. Faltemier sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $319,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $2,055,165 over the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

