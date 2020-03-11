Semux Price Hits $0.0741 on Major Exchanges (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. During the last week, Semux has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. One Semux coin can now be bought for $0.0741 or 0.00000936 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Semux has a market cap of $942,099.90 and $27,757.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00038684 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00031330 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00015136 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003009 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005408 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002325 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000141 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Semux

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject.

Semux Coin Trading

Semux can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

