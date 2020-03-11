Shengpo Wu Purchases 500 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Stock

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) EVP Shengpo Wu purchased 500 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,224. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:WHR traded down $6.88 on Wednesday, hitting $110.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,066,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,529. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.74. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $109.72 and a one year high of $163.64.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

WHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Whirlpool from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,500,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

