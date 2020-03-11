Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Rating Increased to Buy at Alliance Global Partners

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) was upgraded by investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.31% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Silvercorp Metals stock opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. Silvercorp Metals has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $5.93.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $44.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.50 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,805,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,347,000 after acquiring an additional 11,611,377 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $5,944,000. Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the second quarter worth about $6,092,000. AXA acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the second quarter worth about $4,839,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the second quarter worth about $4,072,000.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

