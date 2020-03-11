Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.10.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from to and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of SIX opened at $20.36 on Wednesday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $59.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Six Flags Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.64%.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 50,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,162,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 500,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $12,570,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,492,378 shares of company stock valued at $41,240,738 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1,792.5% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

