SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Price Target Cut to $78.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) had its target price dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $80.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SJW Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Get SJW Group alerts:

Shares of SJW stock opened at $66.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $58.60 and a 1 year high of $74.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.61, a PEG ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.25.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. SJW Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $125.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 800 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $58,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 26,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 8,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.