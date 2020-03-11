Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) recently:

3/10/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $113.00.

3/9/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

3/5/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $140.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Skyworks Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $130.00.

3/4/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $150.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Skyworks Solutions was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/18/2020 – Skyworks Solutions was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/10/2020 – Skyworks Solutions is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They set an “overweight” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Skyworks Solutions was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/1/2020 – Skyworks Solutions was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/27/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $125.00 to $127.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/25/2020 – Skyworks Solutions was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/24/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Longbow Research from $138.00 to $142.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $105.00.

1/24/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $110.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $90.00 to $115.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $102.00 to $130.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $120.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Skyworks Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Charter Equity from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/24/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $125.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $132.00 to $138.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from to .

1/21/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $113.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $110.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $115.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

SWKS stock opened at $95.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.38. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $66.29 and a fifty-two week high of $128.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.82%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 11,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $1,405,365.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,012,986.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $3,533,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 178,032 shares in the company, valued at $20,970,389.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,482 shares of company stock worth $11,502,551. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

