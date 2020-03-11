Slack (NYSE:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield Sells 2,500 Shares

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $61,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,581.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Stewart Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 6th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $65,800.00.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $66,875.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $67,075.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $69,425.00.

On Wednesday, February 19th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total value of $69,450.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,260 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $57,539.60.

On Thursday, February 6th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $57,250.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $57,450.00.

On Friday, January 31st, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $51,200.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $52,150.00.

Shares of WORK stock traded down $1.44 on Wednesday, reaching $23.62. 9,380,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,177,390. Slack has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $42.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.82.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Slack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Slack in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Slack from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on Slack in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Slack in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.76.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AH Equity Partners I L.L.C. bought a new stake in Slack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,628,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Slack by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,336,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,370,000 after buying an additional 6,067,761 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Slack by 376.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,620,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,831,000 after buying an additional 5,231,846 shares in the last quarter. Spark Growth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Slack during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,570,000. Finally, AH Equity Partners IV Parallel L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Slack during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,793,000. Institutional investors own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

