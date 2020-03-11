SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.38.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on SLM from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

In other news, Director Earl A. Goode sold 7,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $82,310.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SLM by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,592,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,762 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter worth $24,023,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SLM by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 39,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,472 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of SLM by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 747,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 16,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

SLM opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average of $9.33. SLM has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $12.32.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.71 million. SLM had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 24.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SLM will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. SLM’s payout ratio is 9.45%.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

