SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of -1.00

News headlines about SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. SoftBank Group earned a coverage optimism score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

SoftBank Group stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.17. 2,112,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,212. SoftBank Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $28.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Get SoftBank Group alerts:

SFTBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of SoftBank Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SoftBank Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SoftBank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.