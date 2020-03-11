Somewhat Critical News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Stock Price

Headlines about Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) have been trending somewhat negative on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Freeport-McMoRan earned a news impact score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the natural resource company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Freeport-McMoRan’s score:

Several research firms have recently commented on FCX. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

FCX traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $8.12. The company had a trading volume of 33,942,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,841,012. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average of $11.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.66 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $14.68.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Joseph Stephens bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $508,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,625.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

