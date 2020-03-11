Somewhat Critical News Coverage Extremely Unlikely to Impact Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Share Price

News headlines about Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) have been trending somewhat negative on Wednesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Tesla earned a news sentiment score of -1.89 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the electric vehicle producer an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Tesla’s analysis:

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $455.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $530.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $490.42.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $11.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $634.23. The stock had a trading volume of 13,292,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,089,240. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $723.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $423.02. The company has a market capitalization of $112.52 billion, a PE ratio of -125.09, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.49. Tesla has a twelve month low of $176.99 and a twelve month high of $968.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.99, for a total transaction of $56,848.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,616.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total transaction of $1,744,912.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,545.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,536 shares of company stock worth $75,296,629. 24.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

