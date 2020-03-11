Somewhat Positive News Coverage Very Unlikely to Affect Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Share Price

News articles about Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Lloyds Banking Group earned a daily sentiment score of 1.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LYG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Redburn Partners cut Lloyds Banking Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

LYG stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.08. 16,039,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,301,699. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.88. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $3.58. The company has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.