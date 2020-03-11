Sony (NYSE:SNE) Getting Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Sony (NYSE:SNE) have trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Sony earned a news impact score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

SNE stock traded down $2.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,349,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,488. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $75.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.37. Sony has a fifty-two week low of $41.91 and a fifty-two week high of $73.86.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.66 billion for the quarter. Sony had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 7.62%. On average, analysts expect that Sony will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.02.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

