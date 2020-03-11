Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Shares Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,293 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.19% of Southside Bancshares worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBSI. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,331 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southside Bancshares stock opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $37.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.10.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 26.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 56.36%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

In other news, Director Tony K. Morgan acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.82 per share, for a total transaction of $32,820.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,123 shares of company stock valued at $37,238. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

