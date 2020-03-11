Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of -4.80

News articles about Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) have trended extremely negative on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Southwest Airlines earned a daily sentiment score of -4.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the airline an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LUV shares. Bank of America downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI raised Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.26.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded down $3.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.49. 10,492,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,643,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $41.63 and a 1 year high of $58.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.48.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 16.86%.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

