S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,469 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in S&P Global by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

SPGI opened at $259.17 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc has a one year low of $196.61 and a one year high of $312.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $291.19 and its 200-day moving average is $269.77. The company has a market capitalization of $66.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on S&P Global from $340.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on S&P Global from to in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.45.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

