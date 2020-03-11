SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,307 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.37% of SpartanNash worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 97,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPTN opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.46 million, a PE ratio of 75.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. SpartanNash Co has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $17.93.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SpartanNash Co will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.192 per share. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.09%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPTN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

