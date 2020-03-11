SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,812 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.22% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $48,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIA. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.0% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 625.7% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 2,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter.

DIA stock opened at $250.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.71. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $237.09 and a 52 week high of $295.87.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.8039 per share. This is a boost from SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $9.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

