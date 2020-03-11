Spendcoin (SPND) Achieves Market Cap of $2.19 Million

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Over the last week, Spendcoin has traded down 22.2% against the dollar. One Spendcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and LATOKEN. Spendcoin has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and $75,188.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Spendcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012618 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $190.86 or 0.02411318 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00208059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00048122 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000635 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00118905 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012755 BTC.

Spendcoin Token Profile

Spendcoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,063,399,805 tokens. The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation. The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

Spendcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spendcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spendcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.