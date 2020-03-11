SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $315.97 Million

Equities analysts predict that SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) will announce sales of $315.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SPX Flow’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $312.40 million to $318.30 million. SPX Flow reported sales of $491.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX Flow will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SPX Flow.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). SPX Flow had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $364.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of SPX Flow from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

NYSE FLOW opened at $30.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.09. SPX Flow has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $49.94.

In other SPX Flow news, insider Jose Larios sold 1,584 shares of SPX Flow stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $54,315.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,766.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Flow during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 573.3% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Flow during the third quarter valued at $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 390.0% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Flow during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 94.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

