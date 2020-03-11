Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.80.

SBLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.40 target price for the company. in a report on Monday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,708,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,417,000. Jeereddi Investments LP purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,218,000. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,396,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after acquiring an additional 172,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,166,326 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,584,000 after acquiring an additional 120,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBLK opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $643.10 million, a PE ratio of -38.95 and a beta of 1.21. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $12.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

