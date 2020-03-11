Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.38 Billion

Brokerages expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to post sales of $6.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Starbucks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.76 billion and the lowest is $6.15 billion. Starbucks posted sales of $6.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year sales of $27.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.33 billion to $28.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $30.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.76 billion to $31.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.76.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $74.87 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $69.14 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The stock has a market cap of $88.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.51 and a 200-day moving average of $87.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,239,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Starbucks by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,816,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,788 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Starbucks by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,708,586 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $238,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,950 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in Starbucks by 1,336.5% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 920,478 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $81,389,000 after acquiring an additional 856,400 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Starbucks by 3,690.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 621,731 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $54,973,000 after acquiring an additional 605,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

