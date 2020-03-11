Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.25

Media coverage about Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) has trended neutral recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Starbucks earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the coffee company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Starbucks’ ranking:

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $6.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.12. The stock had a trading volume of 17,131,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,528,816. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.31. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $67.40 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The stock has a market cap of $88.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.58.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.76.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,194,683. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

