Stephen A. Romano Acquires 1,000 Shares of US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) Stock

US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) Director Stephen A. Romano acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at $493,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ECOL stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.91. 298,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,038. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.71. US Ecology Inc has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $67.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.62 and a 200 day moving average of $57.01.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $231.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.35 million. US Ecology had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 4.83%. Analysts expect that US Ecology Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ECOL. TheStreet lowered shares of US Ecology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of US Ecology from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECOL. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in US Ecology by 377.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 48,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in US Ecology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in US Ecology by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 415,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,591,000 after purchasing an additional 233,941 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in US Ecology by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,416,000 after purchasing an additional 34,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in US Ecology by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

