Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 736,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.81% of Stericycle worth $47,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Stericycle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,977,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

Get Stericycle alerts:

SRCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

In related news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $375,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,592.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle stock opened at $55.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.56, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.72 and its 200-day moving average is $58.20. Stericycle Inc has a 1 year low of $40.06 and a 1 year high of $67.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $799.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.02 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 9.70%. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stericycle Inc will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.