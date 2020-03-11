Steven James Smith Sells 815 Shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Stock

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) CRO Steven James Smith sold 815 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total value of $85,289.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 36,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,515.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steven James Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 5th, Steven James Smith sold 2,250 shares of CoreSite Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $247,477.50.

Shares of COR stock traded down $4.39 on Wednesday, reaching $106.31. 643,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,751. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 51.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.57. CoreSite Realty Corp has a one year low of $98.25 and a one year high of $123.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.06.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.17 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 95.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,907,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,027,000 after purchasing an additional 30,895 shares during the period. Mairs & Power INC grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 1,167,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,851,000 after purchasing an additional 29,915 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter worth $70,377,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter worth $58,651,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,837,000 after purchasing an additional 30,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

COR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CoreSite Realty from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.44.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

