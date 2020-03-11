STK (STK) 1-Day Volume Tops $40,516.00

STK (CURRENCY:STK) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 11th. One STK token can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including Cobinhood, IDEX, Huobi and Kucoin. During the last week, STK has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. STK has a market capitalization of $702,321.36 and $40,516.00 worth of STK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012748 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $193.85 or 0.02470578 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00209682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00049634 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00121974 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012577 BTC.

About STK

STK’s genesis date was September 27th, 2017. STK’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,414,782 tokens. STK’s official Twitter account is @STKtoken. The Reddit community for STK is /r/STKToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. STK’s official website is stktoken.com. STK’s official message board is medium.com/@STKtoken.

STK Token Trading

STK can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Cobinhood, Huobi and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

