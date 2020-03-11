Summer Infant (SUMR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 18th.
Shares of NASDAQ SUMR opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. Summer Infant has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.81.
About Summer Infant
Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products primarily worldwide. It offers audio and video monitors; safety products, including gates, bedrails, baby proofing products, potties, bath products, positioners, and infant health products; nursery products, such as specialty blankets, sleep aides and soothers, and travel accessories; and baby gear products consisting of strollers, bassinets, high chairs, and playards under the Summer, SwaddleMe, and born free brand names.
