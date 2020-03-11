Sun Life Financial Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) – National Bank Financial decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 8th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.01. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $3.84 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.36. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sun Life Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.70.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $38.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.06 and a 200 day moving average of $45.27. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $50.13. The firm has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.67%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.