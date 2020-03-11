SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Expected to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (NASDAQ:SNDE)

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a research note issued on Sunday, March 8th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37.

Get SUNDANCE ENERGY/S alerts:

SNDE has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

SNDE opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.90. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $36.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,961 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Company Profile

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.