SunTrust Banks Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) – SunTrust Banks reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Goodrich Petroleum in a research note issued on Thursday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GDP opened at $4.18 on Monday. Goodrich Petroleum has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.73.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

