SunTrust Banks Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a report issued on Sunday, March 8th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Northern Oil & Gas’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Northern Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price target for the company. Imperial Capital upgraded Northern Oil & Gas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northern Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.56.

NOG stock opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. Northern Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $2.94.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,665 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 73,274 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 406,633 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 42,040 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 792,248 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 114,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,594 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 107,052 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling purchased 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $2,820,000.00. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling purchased 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $7,150,000.00. Insiders purchased a total of 10,364,000 shares of company stock worth $15,756,080 in the last ninety days.

Northern Oil & Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

