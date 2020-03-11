Swap Market Capitalization Tops $324,005.72 (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last seven days, Swap has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Swap has a market cap of $324,005.72 and $207,136.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0371 or 0.00000468 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and TradeOgre.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012618 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $190.86 or 0.02411318 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00208059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00048122 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000635 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00118905 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012755 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 8,738,504 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swap’s official website is swap.fyi.

Buying and Selling Swap

Swap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

