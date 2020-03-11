SwftCoin (SWFTC) Price Tops $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 11th. In the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. One SwftCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx and Huobi. SwftCoin has a market cap of $3.76 million and approximately $3.81 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00050304 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00485288 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $489.66 or 0.06186290 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00056638 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005961 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00030202 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013369 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003703 BTC.

About SwftCoin

SwftCoin is a token. It launched on October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,639,990,384 tokens. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com. SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html.

SwftCoin Token Trading

SwftCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

