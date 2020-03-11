Swipe (SXP) Trading 22.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. Swipe has a market capitalization of $55.29 million and approximately $9.33 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swipe token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00011529 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012748 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $193.85 or 0.02470578 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00209682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00049634 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00121974 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012577 BTC.

About Swipe

Swipe's total supply is 299,987,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,123,111 tokens. The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token. Swipe's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet.

Buying and Selling Swipe

Swipe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

