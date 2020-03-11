Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €84.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Symrise (FRA:SY1) received a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective from stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.21% from the company’s current price.

SY1 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €94.00 ($109.30) price target on Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €79.00 ($91.86) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €91.00 ($105.81) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €89.38 ($103.92).

Shares of FRA SY1 opened at €88.62 ($103.05) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €93.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €89.20. Symrise has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($85.44).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

