Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 94.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,494 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 6.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 17.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,357,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,284,000 after purchasing an additional 201,240 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 10,665.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 13,119 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,940,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,155,000 after purchasing an additional 59,731 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Several research firms have commented on SYF. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens raised Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $26.27 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $24.58 and a 1 year high of $38.18. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.37.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.