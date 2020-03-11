Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Given Buy Rating at Bank of America

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Bank of America in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $170.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.02% from the stock’s previous close.

SNPS has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.83.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $131.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.15. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $103.52 and a 52 week high of $166.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.58.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $834.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 32,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total value of $4,884,948.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,614,308.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 212,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total transaction of $31,778,421.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,895,486.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,624 shares of company stock valued at $40,969,270 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $214,904,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,041,000 after buying an additional 798,176 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 400.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,563,000 after buying an additional 572,409 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Synopsys by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 772,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,551,000 after buying an additional 435,983 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Synopsys by 297.7% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 471,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,583,000 after buying an additional 352,665 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

