SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,113 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $5,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SYSCO by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,356 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at $37,206,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SYSCO by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,509,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,240,000 after purchasing an additional 424,531 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the third quarter valued at $24,996,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in SYSCO by 57.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 895,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,094,000 after purchasing an additional 325,297 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $76,554.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,638.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,064,951.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,145 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,013.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,080 shares of company stock worth $11,361,954 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered SYSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on SYSCO in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $62.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. SYSCO Co. has a 52-week low of $59.56 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.17. The company has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.70.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

