Tailored Brands (TLRD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 18th. Analysts expect Tailored Brands to post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Tailored Brands had a negative return on equity of 427.30% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Tailored Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Tailored Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:TLRD opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.48. Tailored Brands has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $12.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $146.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.83.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Tailored Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Tailored Brands Company Profile

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

