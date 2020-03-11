Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) CAO Sells $49,958.88 in Stock

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $49,958.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,090,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,666,585. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $70.03 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Target alerts:

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in shares of Target by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Network purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGT. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down from $133.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Target from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.61.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.