TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,863 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.16% of TE Connectivity worth $50,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 463,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,424,000 after purchasing an additional 284,192 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 67,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,610,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at $703,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,626,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TEL opened at $78.70 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 12 month low of $72.01 and a 12 month high of $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.81.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $944,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,991.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $3,280,015.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 164,332 shares in the company, valued at $15,465,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,688 shares of company stock worth $5,150,188. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $98.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.42.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

