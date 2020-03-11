TEAM (TokenStars) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4,282.00 (TEAM)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 11th. During the last week, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. TEAM (TokenStars) has a market capitalization of $123,011.56 and approximately $4,282.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005821 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001321 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000161 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Profile

TEAM (TokenStars) (CRYPTO:TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,847,457 tokens. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenstars. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official website is tokenstars.com/team.

Buying and Selling TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM (TokenStars) can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEAM (TokenStars) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the exchanges listed above.

