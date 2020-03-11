Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $19.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. Telaria had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Telaria updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Telaria stock opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.20. Telaria has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $14.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.09 million, a P/E ratio of -50.63 and a beta of 1.10.

TLRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Telaria from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Telaria from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

About Telaria

Telaria, Inc provides a software platform for publishers to manage and monetize video advertising in the United States. The company offers publishers with real-time analytics, data, and decisioning tools to control their video advertising business, as well as a monetization solution to optimize yield across a publisher's supply of digital video inventory.

