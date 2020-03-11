Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.14.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ERIC shares. Danske upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson stock opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.58. The firm has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.73 and a beta of 0.45.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 2.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 37,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,823,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

